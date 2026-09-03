BRICS Summit 2026 rehearsal: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Sept 3 — Check restricted roads & diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police issued another traffic advisory for Thursday, September 3, for the rehearsal of the BRICS Summit 2026 motorcade. Several key Delhi roads will be affected by the restrictions and diversions during the rehearsal hours, 10 am to 3 pm.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, the 18th BRICS Summit will take place from September 12 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

The Delhi police advisory on X said traffic movement will be regulated at 22 diversion points and on more than 35 roads during the rehearsal. Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys and use alternate routes wherever possible.

Core corridors impacted Over 35 major roads in New Delhi and South Delhi will see restricted vehicle movement during the five-hour rehearsal window. Key regulated routes include:

Central & New Delhi : Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, and Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg.

: Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, and Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg. Connecting Arterials : Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Africa Avenue Road, and Ranjeet Singh Flyover.

: Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Africa Avenue Road, and Ranjeet Singh Flyover. Diplomatic & South Enclaves: Shanti Path, Satya Marg, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, and Josef Broz Tito Marg. Key Diversions: Where is traffic being rerouted Traffic police have set up 22 diversion points to steer vehicular movement away from VVIP motorcade routes:

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Connaught Place & India Gate : Traffic moving towards C-Hexagon from Janpath and Kasturba Gandhi Marg has been restricted. Commuters are advised to divert via the Outer Circle to radial routes such as Panchkuian, Minto, Barakhamba, and Kali Bari Marg.

: Traffic moving towards C-Hexagon from Janpath and Kasturba Gandhi Marg has been restricted. Commuters are advised to divert via the Outer Circle to radial routes such as Panchkuian, Minto, Barakhamba, and Kali Bari Marg. W-Point & A-Point : At Dr. Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), movement onto Mathura Road and Tilak Marg is halted, diverting vehicles via BSZ Marg to IP Marg or Delhi Gate. Commercial traffic has been blocked at Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point).

: At Dr. Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), movement onto Mathura Road and Tilak Marg is halted, diverting vehicles via BSZ Marg to IP Marg or Delhi Gate. Commercial traffic has been blocked at Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point). Dhaula Kuan & Moti Bagh : Access to Sardar Patel Marg from the Dhaula Kuan Flyover is closed, pushing vehicles onto the Ring Road, Vande Matram Marg, and NH-48. At Moti Bagh Flyover, traffic bound for Shanti Path is being diverted towards Rao Tula Ram (RTR) Marg or the Ring Road.

: Access to Sardar Patel Marg from the Dhaula Kuan Flyover is closed, pushing vehicles onto the Ring Road, Vande Matram Marg, and NH-48. At Moti Bagh Flyover, traffic bound for Shanti Path is being diverted towards Rao Tula Ram (RTR) Marg or the Ring Road. Lodhi Road Belt : Traffic along Lodhi Road cannot turn onto Amrita Shergil Marg, Max Mueller Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, or Arch Bishop Macarius Marg. Vehicles heading towards Bharat Mandapam from Lodhi Flyover are being redirected to Neela Gumbad or Barapullah Flyover.

: Traffic along Lodhi Road cannot turn onto Amrita Shergil Marg, Max Mueller Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, or Arch Bishop Macarius Marg. Vehicles heading towards Bharat Mandapam from Lodhi Flyover are being redirected to Neela Gumbad or Barapullah Flyover. Mandi House: Vehicular entry towards Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, and Copernicus Marg remains prohibited, with diversions set up towards Barakhamba Road and Sikandra Marg.

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Alternate routes for airport and railway stations The traffic advisory strongly recommends using the Delhi Metro for airport and railway travel, as all metro lines and stations will operate normally.

For passengers travelling by road, designated alternate routes have been outlined:

IGI Airport (Terminals 1, 2, 3, & 4): Commuters from South and New Delhi should take AIIMS Chowk — Moti Bagh Chowk — RTR Marg — Shankar Vihar Flyover — Ulan Batar Marg.

Travellers from Gurugram can access T3/T4/T2 via Rao Gajraj Singh Marg — Old Delhi Gurugram Road — UER II, while Dwarka commuters are directed via Sector-22 Road and UER II.

New Delhi Railway Station: Suggested approaches include ISBT Kashmiri Gate — Rani Jhansi Marg — DBG Road — Panchkuian Road — Outer Circle CP, or via Ring Road — Rajghat — JLN Marg.

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Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station: Travellers should use Ring Road via AIIMS or Rajghat leading towards Ashram Chowk and Mathura Road.

Old Delhi Railway Station: Accessible via ISBT Kashmiri Gate — Ring Road — S.P. Mukherjee Marg.

Officials said Metro services will remain operational, while bus routes may face diversions during VIP movements. Taxis and auto-rickshaws will not be permitted to park along roads except at designated locations.

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The traffic police advised commuters to plan their journeys early, particularly when travelling to airports, railway stations and ISBTs. Non-designated commercial vehicles will also be prohibited from entering Delhi during the regulated period.

Emergency and medical vehicles will be provided with obstruction-free passage, while essential services and utilities will continue to have access.

Officials have advised commuters to follow the instructions of traffic personnel, avoid roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads and report any suspicious objects or activities to the nearest police officer.

(With PTI inputs)