BRICS Summit 2026: Will New Delhi be shut? Uber, DTC buses, road closures, airport routes, emergency services — 10 FAQs

Travelling to the Delhi airport or planning for a road trip in the NCR this weekend? Hold your horses, because the BRICS Summit is here.

The Delhi Traffic Police has imposed strict traffic restrictions during the 18th BRICS Summit, to be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. Several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, will gather at Bharat Mandapam to attend the event.

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In the wake of the grand event, the Delhi Police has imposed curbs on traffic movement from September 11 to September 13. Police, however, released Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to ensure smooth travel and avoid confusion about traffic routes during these days.

Here are some key questions answered by the Delhi Traffic Police that will make your travel from September 11 to September 13 hassle-free amid restrictions.

1. Will the entire Delhi remain closed during the Summit? No. Police said delegates will stay in nine hotels, and traffic on the surrounding routes has been restricted. These routes include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Marg and Mathura roads. The advisory says that 22 diversion points have been identified to regulate traffic and guide commuters towards alternative routes during the movement of VIP convoys.

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2. What does the Delhi Traffic Advisory inform people about? How to get to the airport? How to get to the railway station? Which routes will be affected? The Delhi Traffic Advisory issued for the public ahead of the BRICS summit answers these questions. Routes have been suggested for railway stations and Delhi airports. It tells:

🛣️ Affected Roads

🚧 Diversion Points

🗺️ Alternate Routes

✈️ Airport Routes

🚇 Metro/Public Transport

Credit: Delhi Traffic Police

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3. Have a flight to catch? How to travel to the airport? The Delhi Traffic Police said traffic regulations may affect your journey to the airport if you are planning to travel between September 11 and 13. In its advisory for those who have to catch a flight from Delhi between Friday (September 11) and Sunday (September 13), police said:

🗺️ CHECK THE ROUTE

↪️ KNOW THE DIVERSION

⏱️ ALLOW SOME EXTRA TIME

🚇 Prefer Metro wherever convenient.

👮 Follow Traffic Police directions.

Your flight has a schedule. Your journey should have a plan.

📌 PLAN • LEAVE EARLY • REACH ON TIME

📞 Delhi Traffic Police: 1095 | WhatsApp: 8750871493

Credit: Delhi Traffic Police

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5. What will be the taxi/cab services like during the summit? Police said they had a meeting with officials from taxi aggregators such as Ola, Uber, Bharat Taxi and Rapido. An official said there will be no pick/drop services in restricted areas, and will instead use alternative routes.

6. Will information about traffic restrictions, diversions and alternate routes be available on Google Maps and Mappls Apps? Police clarified that real-time advisory will be shared with navigation apps such as Google Maps and Mappls Apps, with which police have a tie-up. People will get real-time updates on the advisory during the BRICS Summit.

7. Will DTC and other public transport services be affected during the BRICS Summit? The Delhi Police has already shared its traffic plan with DTC. The DTC has been directed to make its own traffic diversion plan. DTC buses will operate on permitted routes between September 11 and 13. There will be diversions in restricted areas.

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8. Can there be traffic restrictions in other parts of Delhi other than New Delhi? Can restrictions be imposed in any market area or places of tourism? Yes. There may be traffic regulations for a short period of time in the concerned route/area if any foreign heads of state/government, their spouses or delegates plan to visit to any place in Delhi, including any market area or iconic places. Public will be guided on alternative routes, and an advisory will be issued accordingly.

9. How will the movement of Non-Destined Vehicles and Essential Commodity Vehicles coming from Border Areas take place? There will be restrictions on non-destined vehicles. Essential commodity vehicles will be facilitated at borders and will be allowed to enter Delhi.

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10. Will emergency services (fire, ambulance) and medical movement be affected? No. There is a strict advisory in place for any medical emergency.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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