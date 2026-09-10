BRICS Summit 3-day traffic advisory: How to reach Railway Stations, Airport amid restrictions, diversions in Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police issued a detailed travel advisory ahead of BRICS Leaders' Summit which is slated to take place at Bharat Mandapam from 11 to 13. September. As the national capital prepares to host the grand event, the authorities set out a plan, detailing traffic diversions, restrictions and alternate routes while urging commuters to prefer the Metro and allow extra time.

Advertisement

With VIP convoys and international delegations expected to move through the city on the designated days, Delhi Traffic Police in a post on X stated, “Traffic arrangements may change depending on movement and security requirements” as it revealed that traffic movement across more than 35 roads will be affected.

Advertisement

Roads to avoid The advisory lists 32 controlled roads that commuters must avoid which are listed below:

Mathura Road (Subramaniam Bharti Marg T-Pt - Lodhi Road Flyover) Tees January Marg Janpath Satya Marg Prithvi Raj Road Firoze Shah Road Ashoka Road Tughlak Road Neela Gumbad Panchsheel Marg Subramaniam Bharti Marg Mother Teresa Crescent Teen Murti Marg Africa Avenue (Bhikaji Cama Place - Yashwant Place) ‘C’ Hexagon Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg Shanti Path Sher Shah Suri Marg San Martin Marg Tilak Marg Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg Rajesh Pilot Marg Akbar Road Sardar Patel Marg APJ Abdul Kalam Road Kautilya Marg Bhagwan Das Road Kemal Ataturk Marg Kartavya Path Purana Quila Road Safdarjung Road Nyaya Marg

How to reach New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazarat Nizamuddin Railway Stations

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What alternative routes are suggested for reaching New Delhi Railway Station during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ The advised alternate routes to New Delhi Railway Station are from ISBT Kashmiri Gate to Connaught Place, Ashram to JLN Marg, and Vande Mataram Marg to Connaught Place. 2 Why should commuters prefer the Metro during the BRICS Summit traffic restrictions? ⌵ Commuters are encouraged to use the Metro to avoid traffic delays caused by restrictions, diversions, and the movement of VIP convoys during the BRICS Summit. 3 How will traffic movement be affected around Delhi Airport during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Traffic movement to IGI Airport will see diversions and controlled access, particularly for routes from Gurugram, due to security and traffic arrangements in place for the summit. 4 What should travelers expect regarding public transport availability during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Public transport services, including DTC buses, will operate on permitted routes, but diversions may occur in restricted areas from September 11 to 13. 5 Should commuters be concerned about emergency services during the BRICS Summit traffic restrictions? ⌵ No, emergency services such as ambulances and fire services will not be affected and are prioritized throughout the traffic restrictions during the summit.

For those heading to New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazarat Nizamuddin Railway Stations, check the select routes mentioned by Delhi traffic advisory to avoid any delay or disruption. The advisory mentions 3 alternate routes for New Delhi Railway Station — one from ISBT Kashmiri Gate to Connaught Place, another from Ashram to JLN Marg and the third from Vande Mataram Marg to Connaught Place.

Advertisement

The advisory also details 3 alternate routes for Old Delhi Railway Station — one from ISBT Kashmiri Gate to SP Mukherjee Marg, another from Ashram Chowk to SP Mukherjee Marg and the third from Rani Jhansi Marg to Lothiyan Marg.

Commuters travelling to Hazarat Nizamuddin Railway Station can take two of these alternate routes — AIIMS to Mathura Road or ISBT Kashmiri Gate to Mathura Road.

Also Read | Brisk business for Delhi hotels as Brics comes to town

How to reach IGI airport Gurugram commuters can take the following route to reach the airport

T3 / T4 / T2: NH-48 → Rao Gajraj Singh Marg → 0ld Dehi → Gurugram Road >UER ll -> Service Road ->T3 Terminal Road

T1: NH-48 → under Mahipalpur flyover → T-3 Road

T1: NH-48 -> Mahipalpur Flyover ->NH-48 -> Uaanbaatar Marg + T-1 Road

Advertisement

Delhi Traffic Police

For more information on routes to take from Dwarka, New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, North Delhi and East Delhi, check routes mentioned above.

Besides 22 diversion points and 35 controlled roads, other restrictions are also in place as street vendors in several parts of Delhi have been asked to stop vending. The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) protested against the restriction, urging authorities to ensure that security arrangements do not come at the cost of their livelihoods.

Advertisement

Vendors in several key areas including India Gate, Madangir, Bhikaji Cama Place, Vasant Vihar, Saket and R K Puram were allegedly asked by Delhi police to not to put up their stalls or continue vending activities, according to NASVI. "While security and traffic arrangements are an essential part of hosting an international summit, the burden of these preparations cannot be placed disproportionately on street vendors whose daily income is their only source of livelihood," PTI quoted NASVI's statement.

Neary 25,000 security personnel, over 100 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and anti-drone systems have been deployed, as stringent security arrangements are in place for the 18th BRICS Summit beginning September 11. In the two-day summit, guests and heads of state from 11 member countries and 10 partner countries are expected to participate.

Advertisement

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.