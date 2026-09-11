BRICS Summit: AAI announces airspace restrictions; non-scheduled flights barred from 11-13 Sept at Delhi's IGI airport

As India gears up to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13, the national capital is witnessing heightened security arrangements, with several traffic diversions and delays announced across the city. Commuters are also likely to face changes and delays in train services, while flight operations and airport connectivity could also be affected due to the movement of visiting world leaders.

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Airspace restrictions in Delhi: Here's what to know The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday notified airspace restrictions around New Delhi ahead of the summit and restricted the entry of non-scheduled flights from 7 am to 11 pm between September 11 and September 13, ANI reported, citing sources.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the airspace restrictions during the BRICS Summit in Delhi? ⌵ From September 11 to 13, non-scheduled flights are barred from Delhi's airspace from 7 am to 11 pm. Only specific flights, including regular scheduled airline services and those carrying summit dignitaries, are permitted. 2 Why has the Airports Authority of India implemented airspace restrictions in Delhi? ⌵ The airspace restrictions are part of heightened security measures ahead of the BRICS Summit, ensuring the safety of visiting world leaders and managing traffic around the summit events. 3 How will train services be affected during the BRICS Summit in Delhi? ⌵ Train operations around New Delhi Railway Station will see changes, including cancellations, diversions, and rescheduling from September 11 to 13 due to the BRICS Summit. 4 What alternative routes should commuters take to the airport during the summit? ⌵ Commuters are advised to use the Delhi Metro for airport access. Alternative routes include specific pathways from Gurugram, Dwarka, and different parts of New Delhi to avoid traffic disruptions. 5 Should commuters in Delhi expect traffic restrictions during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Yes, traffic restrictions will be enforced across key routes from 2 pm to 8:30 pm on September 11 to 13, and commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance.

According to the report, the special security measures will bar all take-offs and landings at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) and other airports located within a 300-km radius of Delhi. Only specified flights will be permitted during the three days.

The exemptions cover regular scheduled airline services, as well as special flights carrying BRICS Summit dignitaries and associated flights, subject to prior approval of their flight plans by Air Traffic Control (ATC). Such flights will be treated as scheduled services. Flights operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Aviation Research Centre will also be permitted. Army helicopters involved in quick-response operations or emergency medical evacuations, along with state government aircraft or helicopters carrying a Governor or Chief Minister, will also be exempt.

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Regular commercial flights operating on scheduled routes will be allowed to continue. According to a Hindustan Times report, special flights carrying foreign dignitaries and delegations will also be permitted to operate, provided their flight schedules and itineraries are cleared in advance by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Regular scheduled flights and overflights will be allowed to operate on their normal routes through the 300-km zone, but will be subject to altitude restrictions. While climbing, aircraft must reach Flight Level 290 (FL290) by the time they are 200 km from Delhi, sources said. While descending, aircraft must start descending from FL290 only when they are 200 km or more from Delhi.

Additionally, Safdarjung Airport (VIDD) will remain closed throughout the BRICS Summit, with exemptions for IAF helicopters operating on emergency or VIP duties and certain BSF and IAF helicopters used by the National Security Guard. The Rohini Helipad, meanwhile, will remain completely closed.

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Over 30 special flights to land in Delhi According to the Hindustan Times report, at least 35 special flights will land in the national capital, including VVIP flights and charter planes carrying delegations, over the weekend for the 18th BRICS Summit. Leaders from 12 countries are expected to participate in the summit.

Friday is expected to see the highest number of arrivals, with delegations and heads of state from Russia, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, the Philippines, Abu Dhabi, Ethiopia, Thailand and Nigeria expected to reach the national capital, officials said. Leaders from Kazakhstan, Vietnam and China are expected to arrive on Saturday.

The restrictions will not be limited to Delhi’s airspace, with authorities also putting traffic and public transport arrangements in place to manage the movement of summit delegations and ensure security across the capital.

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Rail and road restrictions in Delhi: Details Railway operations around New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) will also witness changes from Friday to Sunday in view of the BRICS Summit. A comprehensive train-handling plan has been issued by Northern Railway, covering cancellations, diversions, short-originations, short-terminations, rescheduling, regulation and terminal changes.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Friday, urging commuters to avoid certain key routes in the capital. The advisory said traffic diversions and regulated movement would be enforced on several major routes between 2 pm and 8:30 pm.

Despite the elaborate travel restrictions, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday assured commuters that metro services remained unaffected.

With several restrictions in place across air, rail and road networks, commuters in Delhi are advised to plan their journeys accordingly during the BRICS Summit.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.