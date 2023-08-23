BRICS Summit Day-2: PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 23 August is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Day 2 of the 15th BRICS Summit. Then later in the day, the prime minister is also scheduled to attend open and closed plenary sessions in Johannesburg.