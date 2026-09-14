BRICS Summit: Delhi cop suspended after flaunting gun, sniper rifle videos on Instagram

A Delhi Police constable deployed for the BRICS Summit, which was recently held in the national capital, was placed under departmental inquiry and later suspended after he posted videos on Instagram flaunting firearms and a sniper rifle, ThePrint reported.

The constable, identified as Deepak Bangar, had been posting videos on Instagram featuring firearms from his security post for several days, triggering a backlash from social media users. The clips, which were posted from the Instagram account @jaat.bangar.0143, now blocked, came to the police's notice, prompting an investigation.

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In one of the videos, Bangar appears dressed in civilian clothes while wearing his BRICS Summit 2026 identity card and holding a service pistol. The hotel premises and its surroundings can also be seen in the footage.

A second video shows him using the scope of a sniper rifle from a terrace, while several nearby VVIP structures are visible in the background.

The footage sparked a debate on social media, with users questioning why such videos were recorded and shared while Bangar was assigned to a sensitive security operation.

Following the controversy, Delhi Police removed Bangar from his BRICS duty and suspended him with immediate effect. He was subsequently sent back to the northwest district.

“Taking serious note of the disciplinary lapse, he was taken off BRICS duty and suspended with immediate effect. A departmental inquiry has been ordered to establish the circumstances in which the videos were recorded and uploaded. Further disciplinary proceedings will be initiated as per rules,” a senior police officer told ThePrint.

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Senior police officers said Bangar had earlier been deployed at and around five-star hotels and other key locations associated with guests attending the BRICS Summit.

South African delegate’s ₹ 3 lakh cash left in cab recovered by Delhi Police Meanwhile, the Delhi Police recovered a South African BRICS delegate's bag containing around ₹3 lakh in Indian and US currency from a cab within 35 minutes of receiving information about its disappearance, returning it to him just before his scheduled departure, PTI reported.

The delegate had visited a mall in Gurugram and returned to a hotel in central Delhi when he realised that his small bag containing the cash was missing.

Information about the missing bag was received at 7.10 pm, following which police immediately formed teams to trace the cab in which the delegate had travelled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI.

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