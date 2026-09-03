BRICS Summit: Delhi LG declares September 11 holiday, govt offices to remain shut

On Thursday, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor has declared a holiday on September 11 for all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The decision comes due to the BRICS Summit.

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The BRICS Business Forum and the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit are scheduled to be held from September 11 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Why did Delhi LG declare Sept 11 holiday for all govt offices? As per an official memorandum issued on Thursday by Delhi government's General Administration Department, the decision to close Central government offices in Delhi and New Delhi has been taken considering the event and the logistical arrangements behind hosting the high-level event in the National capital.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why has the Delhi LG declared September 11 a holiday for government offices? ⌵ The Delhi LG declared a holiday on September 11 to facilitate arrangements for the BRICS Summit, minimizing public inconvenience during this high-level event. 2 What are the dates of the BRICS Leaders' Summit in 2026? ⌵ The BRICS Leaders' Summit is scheduled to take place from September 11 to 13, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. 3 How will the BRICS Summit affect traffic in Delhi? ⌵ Traffic will be significantly affected with restrictions and diversions set up along key routes in Delhi during the summit to accommodate the large presence of global leaders and ensure security. 4 What is the theme of India's BRICS Chairship in 2026? ⌵ India's BRICS Chairship in 2026 is guided by the theme: 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,' reflecting a people-centric approach. 5 What logistical arrangements are being made for the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Extensive logistical arrangements including security, traffic management, and closure of government offices on September 11 are being made to support the BRICS Summit held in New Delhi.

The summit will see attendance of several global leaders from around 30 BRICS member and partner countries. Heads of international organisations and business representatives from BRICS nations, including India, will also be present.

The decision by the government is aimed at minimising inconvenience to the general public during the summit. The event is expected to entail extensive security and traffic arrangements across Delhi.

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The holiday on September 11, falls on a Friday, while September 12 and 13 are Saturday and Sunday, government employees three consecutive days off.

"The undersigned is directed to say that the BRICS Business Forum and 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit are scheduled to be held from 11-13 September, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Summit will be attended by leaders from about thirty BRICS members and partner countries, Heads of International Organizations and business representatives from BRICS nations including India. Recognising the magnitude of this event, the substantial logistical arrangements involved, and to minimise inconvenience to the general public, it has been decided to keep the Central Government offices located in Delhi/New Delhi closed on Friday, the 11th of September 2026 (12th and 13th of September 2026 being Saturday and Sunday respectively)," the order read, as per news agency ANI.

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About BRICS Summit India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. It is said to reflect the Prime Minister’s vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of “Humanity First.”

Also Read | How Brics partnerships could strengthen the Global South

At the summit, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance.

India's role Under India’s chairship this year, over 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held in over 25 cities across India to further strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership across three fundamental pillars-- political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

India is a founding member of BRICS.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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