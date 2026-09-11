BRICS Summit in India: PM Modi welcomes world leaders ahead of meeting, expresses confidence in positive discussions

Ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video featuring Sanskrit shlokas, saying there is "full confidence" that the gathering of global leaders will see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues, with aspirations for global welfare.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "In the coming days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit." He added, "One should converse only with the virtuous, act in concert only with the virtuous. One should engage in debate and friendship only with the virtuous, and nothing whatsoever with the unvirtuous."
Quick answers to key questions
The BRICS Summit in New Delhi is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in areas such as defense, energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, food security, and strategies to improve global supply chains amidst geopolitical tensions.
Putin's participation is significant as it marks his first in-person attendance at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the onset of the war in Ukraine, and it aims to strengthen the India-Russia strategic partnership.
India plans to discuss the linking of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) among BRICS nations to facilitate faster and more efficient cross-border payments, which is expected to be a key agenda item.
While there have been discussions about creating a common BRICS currency, there has been limited progress due to geopolitical tensions and the complexities involved in integrating different financial systems.
Notable leaders attending the BRICS Summit include Xi Jinping of China, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and leaders from Iran, Egypt, Indonesia, and others.
This story will be updated with additional details.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.