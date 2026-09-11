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BRICS Summit in India: PM Modi welcomes world leaders ahead of meeting, expresses confidence in positive discussions

Ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video featuring Sanskrit shlokas, saying there is “full confidence” that the gathering of global leaders will see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with aspirations for global welfare.

Swati Gandhi
Published11 Sep 2026, 07:50 AM IST
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PM Modi welcomes BRICS leaders to India as New Delhi gears up to host 18th Summit
PM Modi welcomes BRICS leaders to India as New Delhi gears up to host 18th Summit(Agencies)
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Ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video featuring Sanskrit shlokas, saying there is "full confidence" that the gathering of global leaders will see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues, with aspirations for global welfare.

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In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "In the coming days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit." He added, "One should converse only with the virtuous, act in concert only with the virtuous. One should engage in debate and friendship only with the virtuous, and nothing whatsoever with the unvirtuous."

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People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

1
What is the main focus of the discussions at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi?

The BRICS Summit in New Delhi is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in areas such as defense, energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, food security, and strategies to improve global supply chains amidst geopolitical tensions.

2
Why is Vladimir Putin's participation significant at the BRICS Summit?

Putin's participation is significant as it marks his first in-person attendance at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the onset of the war in Ukraine, and it aims to strengthen the India-Russia strategic partnership.

3
How does India plan to address cross-border payments at the BRICS Summit?

India plans to discuss the linking of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) among BRICS nations to facilitate faster and more efficient cross-border payments, which is expected to be a key agenda item.

4
Should BRICS nations pursue a common currency for trade?

While there have been discussions about creating a common BRICS currency, there has been limited progress due to geopolitical tensions and the complexities involved in integrating different financial systems.

5
What notable leaders are attending the BRICS Summit?

Notable leaders attending the BRICS Summit include Xi Jinping of China, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and leaders from Iran, Egypt, Indonesia, and others.

This story will be updated with additional details.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

Brics SummitNarendra Modi
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