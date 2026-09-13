BRICS Summit: India engages ASEAN, Africa, GCC and BIMSTEC leaders on Global South agenda

The countries which were invited for the BRICS outreach session were selected in a way to ensure that there is representation of the most important developing regions and so that the group's work with its partners in the Global South can be shared, ANI reported, quoting Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela.

Advertisement

Dalela said that the main focus of the discussions carried out in these two days was to ensure that BRICS nations deliver the outcomes as well as the initiatives that are relevant to the Global South countries.

“I think one common thread in the discussion both yesterday and today was as to how BRICS can come up with outcomes and deliverables which are relevant for the Global South in general,” the agency quoted Dalela as saying.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the main focus of the discussions at the BRICS Summit regarding the Global South? ⌵ The primary focus was on ensuring that BRICS nations deliver relevant outcomes and initiatives for Global South countries, as highlighted by Indian Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Sudhakar Dalela. 2 Why did BRICS engage with leaders from various developing regions during the summit? ⌵ BRICS aimed to ensure representation of key developing regions and share its initiatives, fostering trust and collaboration with leaders from organizations like ASEAN and the African Union. 3 How did Prime Minister Modi describe the relationship of BRICS with the Global South at the summit? ⌵ PM Modi mentioned that trust in BRICS has grown among Global South nations because their voices are heard, and solutions are crafted in partnership with them. 4 What are the four pillars emphasized during India's BRICS presidency? ⌵ The four pillars are resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability, which guided discussions and initiatives at the summit. 5 Should member countries of BRICS focus on technology inclusivity according to Modi's statements? ⌵ Yes, Modi emphasized the need for inclusivity in technology adoption, warning that the unequal access to strategic assets could hinder the progress of developing economies.

Dalela also said that given the membership of the group, it was decided to engage with leaders from groups of developing countries from different regions.

“In that context, it is in that spirit, in terms of the BRICS grouping, nature of BRICS grouping and its membership, it was felt that perhaps it would be a good idea to reach out to other continents and invite the country Chairs of the developing country groupings such as ASEAN, African Union, CELAC in the Latin American and Caribbean region, and also Gulf Cooperation Council and BIMSTEC,” he said.

Advertisement

He said that representatives from these groups were invited to give them an understanding about what BRICS stands for and the initiatives that the grouping is undertaking.

“See and share with them what BRICS is all about, what we are doing within the BRICS grouping,” he said.

“We chose these few country Chairs of these organisations. BIMSTEC Chair was also invited, as I had mentioned earlier,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said earlier that the spirit of friendship, partnership, and cooperation have been advanced by India through the BRICS platform. He made the observation while chairing a session on 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth'.

“I can say from personal experience that the trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown, because their voices are heard, their experiences are respected, and solutions are crafted not just for them, but with them,” PM Modi said, as per ANI.

Advertisement

The 18th BRICS Summit, hosted by India under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration.

With ANI inputs

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

Brics Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home BRICS Summit: India engages ASEAN, Africa, GCC and BIMSTEC leaders on Global South agenda