Business News/ News / India/  BRICS summit: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi with chants of 'Vande Mataram' in Johannesburg

1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:59 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday on a three-day official visit during which he will attend the 15th BRICS summit and hold bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday on a three-day official visit during which he will attend the 15th BRICS summit and hold bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders.

PM Modi was welcomed by Indian diaspora with chants of 'Vande Mataram' at Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg.

Modi is visiting the African country from August 22 to 24 at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. South Africa is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019.

Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 07:06 PM IST
