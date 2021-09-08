BRICS summit is likely to strongly oppose carbon tax proposed by EU

As part of a plan to decarbonize economies by 2050, the European Commission earlier this year adopted a proposal for a new CBAM which will put a carbon price on imports of products such as cement, steel, aluminium, oil, chemical and fertilizers so that ambitious climate action in Europe does not push carbon-intensive production outside Europe and instead encourages industry outside the EU to take steps in the same direction. However, many countries are likely to challenge any such action as it would directly hit their industry and exports.