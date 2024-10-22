BRICS Summit: PM Modi’s Russia visit begins, set to meet Prez Putin; talks with China’s Xi Jinping expected | 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Russia for the BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 22, where he will meet President Putin and other global leaders. The summit will focus on multilateralism and global issues, with India emphasizing its role in economic cooperation within BRICS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday embarked on two-day visit to Russia to attend BRICS Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday embarked on two-day visit to Russia to attend BRICS Summit.(Photo by Nhac Nguyen / AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his two-day visit to Russia to participate in the sixteenth edition of the BRICS Summit, which will take place in Kazan from Tuesday, October 22. PM Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the summit's sidelines. According to several media reports, PM Modi is also likely to meet other global leaders in Russia, including China's President Xi Jinping. 

“The Summit, themed 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,' will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Top updates on PM Modi's Russia visit for BRICS Summit 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan during his visit to attend BRICS Summit. 

“I am departing today on a two-day visit to Kazan at the invitation of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to attend the 16th BRICS Summit. India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others,” ANI quoted PM Modi's statement on Tuesday.

-Highlighting on the key challenges towards BRICS after expansion and the importance of India in inter-governmental organisation, India's Ambasador to Russia Vinay Kumar told ANI, “India is a founding member of BRICS and is committed to economic cooperation within the framework of BRICS. In these years, there are growing interest in the international community among a number of countries of global south and others to cooperate with BRICS.”

 

