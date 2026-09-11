BRICS Summit security: 15,000 personnel, 200 CAPF companies, 100 NSG commandos deployed in Delhi

BRICS Summit: Delhi Police have put in place an extensive security and traffic management plan ahead of BRICS Summit this weekend. More than 15,000 personnel mobilised and around 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed for law-and-order and other operational duties.

With more than 100 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, anti-drone systems and repeated mock drills, the security arrangements for the high-profile leaders’ summit are being kept foolproof.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi to attend BRICS summit

Arrangements drawn up by the security unit of the Delhi Police in coordination with national and international security agencies are on a scale comparable to those put in place for the G20 Summit held in 2023, according to officials.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How is Delhi Police preparing for the BRICS Summit security? ⌵ Delhi Police is mobilizing over 15,000 personnel, deploying around 200 CAPF companies, and utilizing more than 100 NSG commandos, alongside anti-drone systems and conducting mock drills. 2 What are the traffic restrictions for the BRICS Summit in Delhi? ⌵ During the BRICS Summit, extensive traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place, particularly around designated routes for dignitaries, to ensure smooth movement and security. 3 Why are airspace restrictions imposed during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Airspace restrictions are implemented to ensure security for the attending dignitaries, affecting flights within a 300-km radius of Delhi from September 11 to 13, with specific categories allowed to operate. 4 What should passengers do to avoid delays during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Passengers should check their airline's flight status, allow extra travel time to the airport, and stay updated with Delhi Traffic Police and airport advisories to avoid delays. 5 Who are the key leaders expected to attend the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Key leaders attending include Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Cyril Ramaphosa, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, representing various BRICS member and partner countries.

The high-profile Summit, scheduled at Bharat Mandapam, brings together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries, as well as Outreach Invitees.

Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Manish Agarwal said approximately 16 Heads of State are expected to attend the summit, including several leaders requiring high-level security protection.

Putin, Xi, among high-profile delegates in town Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Africal President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are among the global leaders attending the summit. Putin has already landed in New Delhi

Agarwal told news agency ANI that Delhi Police has coordinated extensively with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other agencies to ensure comprehensive security arrangements for meetings and events related to the summit.

"Internally, the Delhi Police has mobilised over 15,000 personnel for these arrangements. The MHA has provided us with approximately 200 CAPF companies, which are being deployed for law and order duties and other operational tasks," he said.

View full Image View full Image New Delhi, India – Sept. 10, 2026: Delhi Police and Security personnel on alerts near Bharat Mandapam as routes are diverted ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, September 10, 2026. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times) ( RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO )

Agarwal further said designated routes have been sanitised and will be closely monitored by Delhi Police and its Traffic Branch to prevent any security threat and ensure smooth movement of traffic.

"We have sanitised the designated routes; the Delhi Police and the Traffic Branch will monitor them to guard against sabotage and ensure smooth traffic flow," he added.

In view of the movement of dignitaries, the Traffic Branch has also issued advisories asking the public to avoid routes likely to face restrictions or disruption during the summit.

The police have released details regarding the dates and timings of the anticipated traffic restrictions to facilitate public movement and minimise inconvenience during the high-security event.

India’s Chairship of the 18th BRICS Summit India’s Chairship of the 18th BRICS Summit is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, deploying a human-centric approach across its core pillars to reinforce institutional strength and support sustainable growth.

The summit will mark the culmination of India's BRICS presidency, with New Delhi seeking to advance cooperation on trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform.

The September 12-13 summit is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation among member countries and advancing a broad development and economic agenda.

The expanded 11-member BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia became a full member in 2025.

The wider BRICS framework also includes 10 partner nations - Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam -- which participate as partner countries while remaining distinct from full members.

Security at a glance -As many as 30 officers of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank have been deployed from the main venue, Bharat Mandapam and hotels across the city where dignitaries will stay, according to a report in the Indian Express.

-Ten DCPs have been deployed at and around Bharat Mandapam.

-At least 100 NSG commandos, along with Delhi Police SWAT personnel, are tasked with securing the venue and hotels.

-Around 15,000 personnel, apart from local police, will ensure a peaceful and hassle-free event. More than 10,000 personnel, drawn from paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, ITBP, BSF and RAF, will remain on standby for any requirement.

Delhi Police has coordinated extensively with the Ministry of Home Affairs and other agencies to ensure comprehensive security arrangements for the summit.

-Two command rooms have been set up at Bharat Mandapam and the Delhi Police Headquarters to oversee the whole security event and the movement of the cavalcades.