Another bridge collapses in Bihar’s Madhubani, ‘5th in 9 days’, says Tejashwi Yadav

A bridge collapsed in Bihar's Madhubani district on Friday, making it the ‘fifth incident in 9 days’, according to Tejashwi Yadav. Earlier, a part of the bridge in Kishenganga had been affected.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published08:04 AM IST
Around six bridges have collapsed in Bihar, over a span of two years
An under construction bridge collapsed in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Friday, marking the “fifth incident” in a series of continuous destructions, over a span of nine days, according to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The 75m long bridge, that was being built at a cost of 3 crore, was being built by the Rural Works Department of Bihar, since 2021. The bridge is located on the Bhootahi river between the Madhubani-Supaul districts.

Also Read | NEET-UG 2024 row: CBI registers FIR in connection with irregularities in exam

The leader of opposition in Bihar–Tejashwi Yadav, took to X, to pose his question, following the incident. “ A bridge under construction for years on the Bhootahi river between Madhubani-Supaul collapsed. Did you find out? If not, why? Try to find out?” wrote Tejashwi Yadav.

Also Read | NEET-UG paper leak: CBI makes first arrests, two held from Patna in Bihar

A 25m long pillar crashed into the river, as the water levels rose. Fallen pillars, along with huge tarpaulin sheets were further seen at the site.

Though officials were tight-lipped about the incident, sources in the Rural Works Department, which was entrusted with the construction of the 75-metre bridge, confirmed that one of the pillars was washed away a few days ago, PTI reported.

The sources claimed that the district administration has been asked to investigate the matter and submit its report while the contractor concerned has been instructed to get the structure repaired at the earliest.

Also Read | NEET row: CBI seizes burnt question paper, collects ‘all evidence’

Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas in Nepal, which are adjoining the Kishanganj border, led to a sudden rise in the water levels. Notwithstanding the strong currents, one of the pillars fell, causing the collapse, District Magistrate Tushar Singla told reporters, mentioned The Hindu.

Since June 19, several bridges have collapsed in Araria, Siwan and Motihari (East Champaran) districts in Bihar. Over the last two years, six bridges have collapsed in the state.

