A bridge collapsed in Bihar's Madhubani district on Friday, making it the ‘fifth incident in 9 days’, according to Tejashwi Yadav. Earlier, a part of the bridge in Kishenganga had been affected.

The 75m long bridge, that was being built at a cost of ₹3 crore, was being built by the Rural Works Department of Bihar, since 2021. The bridge is located on the Bhootahi river between the Madhubani-Supaul districts.

The leader of opposition in Bihar–Tejashwi Yadav, took to X, to pose his question, following the incident. “ A bridge under construction for years on the Bhootahi river between Madhubani-Supaul collapsed. Did you find out? If not, why? Try to find out?" wrote Tejashwi Yadav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 25m long pillar crashed into the river, as the water levels rose. Fallen pillars, along with huge tarpaulin sheets were further seen at the site.

Though officials were tight-lipped about the incident, sources in the Rural Works Department, which was entrusted with the construction of the 75-metre bridge, confirmed that one of the pillars was washed away a few days ago, PTI reported.

The sources claimed that the district administration has been asked to investigate the matter and submit its report while the contractor concerned has been instructed to get the structure repaired at the earliest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas in Nepal, which are adjoining the Kishanganj border, led to a sudden rise in the water levels. Notwithstanding the strong currents, one of the pillars fell, causing the collapse, District Magistrate Tushar Singla told reporters, mentioned The Hindu.

Since June 19, several bridges have collapsed in Araria, Siwan and Motihari (East Champaran) districts in Bihar. Over the last two years, six bridges have collapsed in the state.

