'Brij Bhushan hasn't been convicted...': Nirmala Sitharaman backs Karan Singh's nomination from Kaiserganj seat
Reacting to Brij Bhushan's son Karan Singh's nomination from the UP's Kaiserganj seat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman convicted people's children have been entertained by so many parties.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision to field MP Brij Bhushan Saran's son Karan from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh. Brij Bhushan, the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, is facing an inquiry over allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.