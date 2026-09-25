Brij Bhushan sexual assault case: Women wrestlers challenge ex-BJP MP's acquittal in court

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Women wrestlers have challenged before the Rouse Avenue court the acquittal of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case, with the appeal scheduled to be heard on Saturday.

Special Judge (MP-MLA Cases) Dig Vinay Singh is scheduled to hear the appeal challenging the August 3 judgment of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar, who acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case. The acquittal was pronounced after in-camera proceedings.

Female wrestlers challenge acquittal order The wrestlers, through their appeal, have challenged the acquittal judgment, contending that the order is unsustainable in law and is based on what they describe as an erroneous and selective appreciation of the evidence on record.

The appeal has contended that the impugned order proceeds on "conjectures and surmises" and fails to apply binding and well-settled principles of law.

It further argues that the judgment, in material parts, relies on what the appellants describe as "archaic and stereotypical assumptions" regarding the "expected" behaviour of victims of sexual assault and harassment, instead of assessing the evidence in the context of the circumstances of the complainants.

Controversy explained The case stems from complaints filed by women wrestlers against Singh during his tenure as WFI chief. The allegations had triggered protests by prominent wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in 2023 and led to a Delhi Police investigation.

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Singh and Tomar in June 2023 in connection with the allegations. The case involved allegations under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 354, 354A, 354D and 506.

The Rouse Avenue court had framed charges against Singh in May 2024 in relation to allegations made by five complainants, while he was discharged in connection with the complaint of another woman wrestler. Tomar was charged with criminal intimidation in relation to one complainant.

On August 3, the court acquitted Singh and Tomar after hearing arguments from the prosecution, complainants and the accused. The judgment followed a trial that lasted more than three years and included 127 hearings, according to court reporting.

Senior advocate Rebecca John had appeared for the victims/complainants, while advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, represented Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.