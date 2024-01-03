Sakshee Malikkh on Wednesday claimed that the men of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are again ‘active’ and her mother is getting threat calls for the past few days. While emphasizing that her safety is the responsibility of the government, Sakshee Malikkh said she had no problems with other members of the newly elected WFI, apart from Brij Bhushan's aide Sanjay Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We only had a problem with Sanjay Singh. We don't have any problem with the new federation body or the Ad-hoc committee. I request PM Modi ji, Amit Shah ji to ensure that Sanjay Singh has no involvement in WFI. Brij Bhushan (BJP leader & former WFI chief) is targeting my family. It's the responsibility of the government to ensure our safety," Sakshee Malikkh told reporters.

Sakshee Malikkh announced her retirement from wrestling on 21 December after the election of Sanjay Singh, as the new President of WFI. India's top wrestlers alleged Sanjay Singh is a close aide of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers including minors. In the backdrop of the allegations, the government decided to suspend the newly elected WFI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The remarks by Sakshee Malikkh came as around 300 junior wrestlers launched a protest against Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The young wrestlers have alleged that the three international medalists have risked their careers.

“UWW save our wrestling from these 3 wrestlers," said the banners in the hands of the junior wrestlers.

The fresh protests came a year after Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia protested against then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the same location. The wrestlers spent days at the location and were even manhandled by Delhi Police when they decided to lead the protest towards the new Parliament building {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Don't want young wrestlers to suffer: Sakshi Malik Sakshee Malikkh said that she doesn't want young wrestlers to suffer and urged the ad hoc committee to announce the nationals for the U15, U17, and U20 groups. "I don't want any young wrestler to suffer because of us. The ad-hoc committee has already announced senior nationals and I request the ad-hoc committee to announce the U15, U17, and U20 nationals."

