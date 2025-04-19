‘Bring a chair, sit down and watch’: Mithun Chakraborty tears into Bengal Police, calls for President’s Rule in state

Mithun on Waqf Bill in Bengal

He said he believed that the Waqf Amendment Act was just an excuse and used as a cover, whereas the real agenda was something else. “I believe the Waqf Bill is just an excuse. It was used as a cover the real agenda lies elsewhere, and that’s why the riots happened. Now, who's behind it? Madam (Mamata Banerjee) keeps saying she won’t allow the land to be taken, she won’t let this happen why does she keep making such statements? I don’t know if she considers herself above the President. But she’s not, right? She’s just the Chief Minister of one of the 28 states. The Bill has already been passed in both Houses and signed by the President...” the IANS report quoted him as saying.