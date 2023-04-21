‘Bring back my husband’: Woman's appeal to PM Modi as Sudan crisis continues

As fighting continues in Sudan dozens of stranded Indians have taken to social media platforms to seek help. While the country has not yet announced any evacuation plans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on Friday. Over 3,000 Indians are currently stuck in the crisis-hit nation.

“I am hopeful that you will be able to set my worries to rest and bring back my husband and other trapped Indians from Sudan, Khartoum from the horrific situation there. Thank you for your efforts and initiative," tweeted Meenakshi Agrawal, tagging the PM and foreign minister S Jaishankar.

More than 400 people have been killed and and over 3,500 others hurt as forces loyal to the army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan clash with his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

A quick perusal of social media platform also shows several other posts from users who claim to be stranded in and around Khartoum.

“My father is stranded at Khartoum Airport and we are all worried for his safety. Please help him get home. It's been a stressful three days. Can hardly hear Dad's voice once a day and when we do, we hear the constant gunshots in the background," wrote fellow Twitter user Mansi Sheth in a series of posts earlier this week.

"Prime Minister Modi instructed all relevant officials to remain vigilant, closely monitoring developments and continuously evaluating the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and extending them all possible assistance. The Prime Minister further directed the preparation of contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and the viability of various options," read an official statement from the PMO.

