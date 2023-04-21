‘Bring back my husband’: Woman's appeal to PM Modi as Sudan crisis continues

‘Bring back my husband’: Woman's appeal to PM Modi as Sudan crisis continues2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 05:59 PM IST
The ongoing conflict between forces allied with army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has resulted in more than 400 deaths and over 3,500 injuries. There are over 3,000 Indians who are stranded in the nation experiencing a crisis.
As fighting continues in Sudan dozens of stranded Indians have taken to social media platforms to seek help. While the country has not yet announced any evacuation plans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on Friday. Over 3,000 Indians are currently stuck in the crisis-hit nation.
