Bring back provision for audit of GST annual returns: ICAI to govt

The accounting rule maker also said that revenue is recognized differently in accounting and GST law. While financial statements are prepared on ‘accrual system’, GST follows a vastly different ‘time of supply’ based system of tax payment. Even the financial statements are prepared differently on the basis of applicable standards depending upon the nature of the entity. “Thus, it is essential that the reconciliation statement be certified by a chartered accountant who is proficient in both accounting aspects as well as GST law," ICAI told the ministry. Mint has seen a copy of the suggestions. An email sent to the finance ministry seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

