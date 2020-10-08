Bring down death rate: Yediyurappa directs districts with high Covid prevalence

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday asked administrations of 10 districts with high number of COVID-19 cases to work towards bringing down the mortality rate in the state to below one per cent. Amid a spike in cases, Yediyurappa on Thursday chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat CEOs, Police Superintendents and District Health officers of 10 districts in the state that have high positive cases, via video conferencing.

"Officials have shared information regarding the increase in the number of deaths and positive cases in districts. Efforts are underway to control it as much as possible in the coming week. We have asked officials to bring down the death rate to below 1 per cent. There has been control in 5-6 districts, we have said that it should happen in other districts as well," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said officials are working day and night and they will take all the necessary measures to bring things further under control in the coming week.

"Pointing to the increase in cases in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent meeting has given certain suggestions and guidance regarding bringing it under control. In this context I have held interactions with officials from 10 districts," he added.

According to state COVID-19 war room data, the fatality rate in Karnataka stood at 1.4 per cent. Responding to a question about reopening of schools, Yediyurappa said no discussion has taken place regarding opening schools in today's meeting, and a decision will be taken keeping the situation in mind and after taking consent from parents.

The CMO later in a statement said the CM has asked the officials to check the pandemic and bring down the death rate by identifying primary and secondary contacts of those infected, conducting target based testings and giving necessary treatment to them. Noting that people have to understand that wearing masks, sanitisation and maintaining social distancing is the medicine for this pandemic, he said officials have to make people understand that the imposition of fine for not wearing a mask is part of creating awareness and the government has no other intentions.

The government had on Wednesday had said the fine amount for not wearing a face mask in public will be reduced to ₹250 from ₹1,000 in urban areas and ₹100 from ₹500 in rural areas, following public opposition and experts opinions. The Chief Minister, who reviewed the death audit in the backdrop of rise in mortality rate in Dharwad district, issued directions to despatch a special team there, as he asked the officials to rectify shortcomings if any and bring down the number of cases and death rate with the cooperation from everyone.

Observing that Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) have increased in the state, he gave instructions to bring it down and increase the number of RT-PCR tests. To ascertain the deaths of patients within 72 hours of hospitalisation, death audits have to be conducted, the release said adding that 50 percent of deaths have happened within 72 hours, so testing to identify infection is crucial.

The Chief Minister has issued directions to ensure control of virus spread in rural areas and that the clinical protocols should be strictly followed. Noting that it has been decided to organise Dasara in Mysuru this time in a simple way, he said the cases were on a rise in the district and asked the officials to send a separate report within a week's time.

All necessary protocols have to be followed during Dasara, and it should be encouraged to organise programmes virtually. As of October 7 evening, cumulatively 6.68 lakh COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 9,574 deaths and 5,42,906 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2.62 lakh infections, followed by Mysuru 39,590 and Ballari 33,515.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

