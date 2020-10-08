Bring down death rate: Yediyurappa directs districts with high Covid prevalence

The CMO later in a statement said the CM has asked the officials to check the pandemic and bring down the death rate by identifying primary and secondary contacts of those infected, conducting target based testings and giving necessary treatment to them. Noting that people have to understand that wearing masks, sanitisation and maintaining social distancing is the medicine for this pandemic, he said officials have to make people understand that the imposition of fine for not wearing a mask is part of creating awareness and the government has no other intentions.