OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bring perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks to justice: India to Pak

New Delhi: India on Friday once again asked Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks and proxies operating from its soil and bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai strikes and Pathankot attack to justice.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came when asked about the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to retain Pakistan on its "grey list" or list of countries that require increased monitoring.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"As far as terrorism and terror financing is concerned, we have a zero-tolerance policy. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Bagchi said.

He said all countries must take credible action against terrorism including by putting an end to cross border movement of terrorists, ending terrorists safe havens, infrastructure and financing channels.

"In this regard, we call upon Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks and proxies operating from territories under its control and to bring the perpetrators of terrorist attacks including the 26/11 Mumbai attack and Pathankot attack to justice," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout