New Delhi: The government needs to make structural changes in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and step up compliance enforcement to boost revenues given the need to make up for the gap in states’ GST revenue receipts , a parliamentary panel has advised the finance ministry.

The parliamentary standing committee on finance, chaired by Jayant Sinha, said in its report tabled on Tuesday that the pandemic had hit GST collections severely, due to which states have been reporting revenue loss, a development which warranted measures to boost compliance.

“In light of the prevailing economic scenario, the Committee would, therefore, urge the government to initiate all possible measures, both structural and enforcement related, to increase GST collections which has in recent months shown an upward trend," the panel said in its report.

The panel’s reference to structural changes to GST comes in the wake of plans by the central government to merge the 12% and 18% GST slabs, an idea which has already found support among some states given their current revenue losses.

The idea is to address the erosion of indirect tax incidence on transactions that came about after GST was rolled out. The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) too had urged the government to restore the “rate neutrality of GST", which was compromised by multiple rate cuts.

The report highlighted the fact that although some transformative changes have been brought in to step up tax receipts, India’s tax buoyancy has not been proportionate to the growth in income and wealth. In developed countries, the tax to GDP ratio is about 25-26%. In India, bulk of the national income is contributed by those who cannot afford to pay taxes, which explains why India’s tax to GDP ratio hovers around 10%, the panel said.

“Given the constraints in raising tax rates including its counter-productive economic impact, the committee would expect higher revenues to be generated through tighter enforcement and higher compliance," the report said.

The panel also acknowledged the improvement in GST receipts on account of the government’s compliance drive. After GST was rolled out in July 2017, over 13,000 cases were booked against more than 17,000 entities and more than ₹2800 crore has been recovered in fake invoice cases.

So far 870 people have been arrested by central and state agencies in these cases. The panel advised the government to create awareness of the GST structure and the punitive action in case of non-compliance among assessees on a wider scale.

