Bring structural changes in GST, boost compliance: Parliament panel to govt

The report highlighted the fact that although some transformative changes have been brought in to step up tax receipts, India’s tax buoyancy has not been proportionate to the growth in income and wealth. In developed countries, the tax to GDP ratio is about 25-26%. In India, bulk of the national income is contributed by those who cannot afford to pay taxes, which explains why India’s tax to GDP ratio hovers around 10%, the panel said.

