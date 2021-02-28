Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian has backed a proposal to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

He, however, said the decision will have to be taken by the GST council.

"It will be a good move, but the decision rests with the GST Council," Subramanian said during a recent interaction with FICCI FLO members.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also urged Union Finance Minister Nirmalya Sitharaman to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the GST.

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Sunday. In the national capital, petrol was priced at ₹91.17 per litre, same as on Saturday.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for ₹97.57, ₹93.11 and ₹91.35 a litre respectively.





