OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bringing petroleum products under GST will be good move: Chief economic advisor

Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian has backed a proposal to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

He, however, said the decision will have to be taken by the GST council.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker working at one of the Covid-19 testing centre in Pune

Maharashtra: Night curfew extended in Pune as Covid-19 cases rise

1 min read . 01:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's signature Ujjwala scheme for providing a free cooking gas connection to the poor had been lauded by the WHO in 2018

Govt plans 1 crore more free LPG connections in next 2 yrs: Oil Secretary

4 min read . 01:49 PM IST
File Photo: A worker in a Chinese factory on the outskirts of Shanghai.

China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in February: Report

1 min read . 01:49 PM IST
US President Joe Biden.

Biden sees ‘no time to waste,’ urges Senate to pass $1.9 trillion covid-19 stimulus package

2 min read . 01:40 PM IST

"It will be a good move, but the decision rests with the GST Council," Subramanian said during a recent interaction with FICCI FLO members.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also urged Union Finance Minister Nirmalya Sitharaman to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the GST.

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Sunday. In the national capital, petrol was priced at 91.17 per litre, same as on Saturday.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for 97.57, 93.11 and 91.35 a litre respectively.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout