Bringing petroleum products under GST will be good move: Chief economic advisor

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also urged Union Finance Minister Nirmalya Sitharaman to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the GST.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian has backed a proposal to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian has backed a proposal to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"It will be a good move, but the decision rests with the GST Council," Subramanian said during a recent interaction with FICCI FLO members.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also urged Union Finance Minister Nirmalya Sitharaman to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the GST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Sunday. In the national capital, petrol was priced at ₹91.17 per litre, same as on Saturday.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for ₹97.57, ₹93.11 and ₹91.35 a litre respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}