Home >News >India >Bringing petroleum products under GST will be good move: Chief economic advisor
Bringing petroleum products under GST will be good move: Chief economic advisor

1 min read . 01:57 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also urged Union Finance Minister Nirmalya Sitharaman to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the GST.

Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian has backed a proposal to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

He, however, said the decision will have to be taken by the GST council.

"It will be a good move, but the decision rests with the GST Council," Subramanian said during a recent interaction with FICCI FLO members.

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Sunday. In the national capital, petrol was priced at 91.17 per litre, same as on Saturday.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for 97.57, 93.11 and 91.35 a litre respectively.

