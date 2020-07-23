NEW DELHI: Brinton Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to market favipiravir drug under the brand name Faviton for treatment of covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Faviton will be available in 200mg tablets and priced ₹59 per tablet. It will be available in a strip of 10 tablets and a box of 50 tablets, and will have a 90-day shelf-life.

“We always wanted to launch 'evidence-based cure' to combat covid-19. Our strategic intent will be to improve the access through our strong distribution network that will help make Faviton available across all COVID treatment centers and our MRP is Rs.59 per tablet," Rahul Kumar Darda, CMD, Brinton Pharmaceuticals said.

Since it is an orally administered medication, it is more convenient compared to intravenously administered medicines. In India, favipiravir was first approved by regulatory authorities in June under emergency use authorization to treat covid-19 patients, the company said in an official statement.

Company officials said emerging favorable global clinical evidence suggests, favipiravir is an effective treatment option for mild to moderate covid-19 patients.

Covid-19 has so far claimed nearly 30,000 lives in India with the total number of positive cases touching the 12,41,654 mark. For the second day in a row, recoveries in a single day continue to witness a significant rise. The last 24 hours saw the highest-ever single day recovery and discharge of patients at 29,557. While the total number of recovered cases has jumped to 7,82,606, the recovery rate rose to 63.18%. Higher number of patients getting cured and discharged has contributed to increasing gap between recovered and total active cases which was pegged at 3,56,439 on Thursday.

The Union Government continued to coordinate with States and Union Territories by sending central teams of experts to areas witnessing increase in caseload. “The Case Fatality Rate currently in India is 2.41% and further steadily declining. This has also helped in reducing the actual case load of COVID-19 cases which remains confined to 4,26,167 active patients only," said a statement from union health ministry.

Meanwhile, SwasthVayu, a 'Made in India' non-invasive ventilator is being developed by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bengaluru in collaboration with Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB).

Public health experts have called for further improving the health infrastructure and making medicines available. “Our health infrastructure needs to be revamped significantly as the number of cases is rising and in the future those who would test positive may encounter serious conditions compared to the fact that now many patients have stayed in their residences while under medication and in the process of recovery," said Arup Mitra, a health economist and professor of economy at Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated