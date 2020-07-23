Brinton Pharmaceuticals gets DCGI nod to market favipiravir drug

Covid-19 has so far claimed nearly 30,000 lives in India with the total number of positive cases touching the 12,41,654 mark. For the second day in a row, recoveries in a single day continue to witness a significant rise. The last 24 hours saw the highest-ever single day recovery and discharge of patients at 29,557. While the total number of recovered cases has jumped to 7,82,606, the recovery rate rose to 63.18%. Higher number of patients getting cured and discharged has contributed to increasing gap between recovered and total active cases which was pegged at 3,56,439 on Thursday.