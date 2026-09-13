Britain once trained India's air force. Why are IAF pilots now training RAF pilots?

For decades, Britain played a key role in training India’s military during the colonial era. Now, in a striking reversal, Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots are training Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots.

For the first time, three IAF pilots have joined the RAF as qualified flying instructors (QFIs) at RAF Valley in Wales, UK. The Indian instructors will train young British pilots on the BAE Hawk T2 aircraft, which is also used by the IAF for the final stage of training its combat fighter pilots.

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The three-member Indian team, led by a Squadron Leader-level officer, will initially be deployed in the UK for two years.

From the Royal Indian Air Force to training RAF pilots The development has an interesting historical link with India’s colonial past.

The British established an auxiliary air force in India on October 8, 1932. During World War II, the force was designated the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF) in 1945 in recognition of its service during the war.

When India became a republic in January 1950, the force dropped the ‘Royal’ prefix and became the Indian Air Force.

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More than seven decades later, Indian pilots have taken on a different role in Britain — training pilots of the RAF itself.

Why are IAF pilots training British pilots? The deployment is part of efforts by India and the UK to deepen military training and defence cooperation.

The decision to send IAF instructors to Britain was taken in February this year after the two countries agreed to expand military training engagements.

The IAF described the deployment as “a historic first in India–UK defence cooperation”.

In a post on X on Friday, the force said: “Three Indian Air Force Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs) have joined RAF Valley, Wales, to instruct Royal Air Force pilots — marking the first deployment of Indian QFIs to the UK.”

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The IAF said the move was a “landmark step” towards strengthening professional excellence, interoperability and long-term India-UK ties.

What will the Indian instructors do in the UK? The three IAF instructors will train RAF pilots on the BAE Hawk T2, a jet trainer used by the British Air Force.

The aircraft also has an important role in India’s fighter pilot training programme, where it is used as the final training platform before pilots move towards operational combat aircraft.

The Indian QFIs will therefore bring experience from the IAF’s own advanced flying training system to RAF Valley.

Their initial deployment is planned for two years.

India-UK defence ties have been expanding The deployment comes amid efforts by New Delhi and London to strengthen their wider defence partnership.

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In April this year, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held talks with Jonathan Nicholas Powell, the UK’s National Security Adviser, on regional security developments. The two sides also reviewed the progress of existing India-UK defence cooperation frameworks.

The push for closer military cooperation had also featured in discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during Starmer’s official visit to India in October last year.

According to the joint statement issued after their meeting, the two countries agreed to expand exchanges between their armed forces through joint exercises, training and capacity building.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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