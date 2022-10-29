Britain prioritising trade deal but…: UK min on what's holding up the agreement, new deadline2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 06:25 PM IST
Earlier this week, reports suggested, the majority section of the agreement has already been completed
Britain is prioritising the free-trade agreement with India, its foreign minister said during his first visit to the South Asian country but it is yet to decide on a new deadline. UK foreign minister James Cleverly, who met with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Saturday, also asserted that ties between the two countries would improve further under Rishi Sunak.