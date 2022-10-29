Britain is prioritising the free-trade agreement with India, its foreign minister said during his first visit to the South Asian country but it is yet to decide on a new deadline. UK foreign minister James Cleverly, who met with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Saturday, also asserted that ties between the two countries would improve further under Rishi Sunak.

"I had a fantastic opportunity to talk about some incredibly important global issues, but also to talk about the strength of the bilateral partnership and about our plans to work more closely with India," Cleverly told Reuters in an interview at the residence of the British High Commissioner.

However, he has declined to divulge information regarding what is holding up the trade deal and a new deadline.

"But this is an important agreement for us and one that we are really prioritising and one that we will continue to ensure that our officials and our ministers speak about regularly and work hard to deliver," he said.

"We've got a lot of work done. And it's incredibly important that we remember that an extensive free trade agreement like the one we're negotiating, it's never going to be simple, but it's an incredibly important vehicle to build on our already strong relationship and to make it really future-focused."

Previous sticking points included a steep import duty on British whiskey for sale in India. New Delhi is also keen on easier British visa for Indians. Cleverly said "we want to make sure that our visa arrangements are quick and are easy, convenient".

Earlier this week, reports suggested, the majority section of the agreement has already been completed but the UK government cited that the deal will be sealed only after it is “happy that it is fair and reciprocal". Asserting the same, trade department minister Greg Hands said earlier this week, "We are working towards the best deal for both sides… ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the UK economy."

Meanwhile, Sunak also spoke to the Indian Prime Minister Modi, following which both said they are “excited" about how the two “great democracies" can achieve as they deepen their ties.

(With inputs from agencies)