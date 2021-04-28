OPEN APP
Britain has no surplus of COVID-19 vaccines to give to India as it faces a deadly wave of coronavirus that puts intense pressure on hospitals, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Britain has given ventilators and oxygen concentrators to India, but Hancock said Britain was currently not in a position to give any vaccines.

"We don't have any excess doses of vaccine in the UK at the moment," Hancock said at a news conference.


