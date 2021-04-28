Subscribe
Home >News >India >Britain says no surplus Covid vaccines available to give to India

Britain says no surplus Covid vaccines available to give to India

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock
1 min read . 10:44 PM IST Reuters

Britain has no surplus of COVID-19 vaccines to give to India as it faces a deadly wave of coronavirus that puts intense pressure on hospitals, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Britain has given ventilators and oxygen concentrators to India, but Hancock said Britain was currently not in a position to give any vaccines.

"We don't have any excess doses of vaccine in the UK at the moment," Hancock said at a news conference.

