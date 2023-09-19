Britain to continue FTA talks despite India-Canada row over death of Khalistani terrorist1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 06:53 PM IST
Diplomatic tension between Canada and India continues after murder of Sikh leader. UK set to maintain trade ties with India.
Diplomatic ties between Canada and India remained strained on Tuesday following the murder of a Sikh separatist leader. Despite assertions that the Indian government was involved in the matter – a claim that New Delhi has vehemently refuted – other countries have indicated their willingness to maintain ties with India. A British spokesperson told the media that the incident would have no bearing on trade talks with India.