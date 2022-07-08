Symposium Spirits-owned ’Bush Rum’, better known as The Bush Rum Co., has launched in India. The UK-owned firm has launched its sustainable drink in India through local partner, Mumbai-based Monika Alcobev Limited. The company has also brought in brands like Jose Cuervo, Templeton Rye whisky, and Rutini wines to the country.

UK’s Symposium Spirits was founded by three colleagues, James Hayman, Justin Shore, and James Macdonald, who sensed that the UK spirits market needed a fresh and independent approach.

Monika Alcobev’s managing director Kunal Patel said the rum is sustainable rum and this is an India-first since it is an international rum which is made using green energy, which is bottled in a 100% recycled glass bottle with recyclable packaging because “it’s what’s on the inside (and outside) that counts."

Symposium Spirits’ founders said in a statement, “while we live in an era where there are lots of choices – it felt like there was little to differentiate between portfolios and products with a singular approach. Rather than complain we decided to do something about it – we took inspiration from the merchants of the past and developed a portfolio and an offer that is relevant for today."

Their labels are made from 95% recycled sugar cane which is used in rum production, and 5% hemp and linen. Their cork is made from, you guessed it, recycled cork. Bush Rum is also made in a distillery which uses 35% green energy.

According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the rum market in India registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.71% during the period 2013 to 2018 with a sales value of ₹194,086.89 million in 2018, an increase of 0.78% over 2017.