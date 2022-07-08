Britain’s Bush Rum launches in India1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 07:56 PM IST
- The UK-owned firm has launched its sustainable drink in India through local partner, Mumbai-based Monika Alcobev Limited
Symposium Spirits-owned ’Bush Rum’, better known as The Bush Rum Co., has launched in India. The UK-owned firm has launched its sustainable drink in India through local partner, Mumbai-based Monika Alcobev Limited. The company has also brought in brands like Jose Cuervo, Templeton Rye whisky, and Rutini wines to the country.