Britannia Industries elevates Varun Berry, appoints Rajneet Kohli as CEO1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 07:17 PM IST
Britannia Industries, maker of the popular Good Day and Tiger biscuits, said on Friday it has appointed Rajneet Kohli as its Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer. The company also announced that it has elevated Varun Berry to Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director.