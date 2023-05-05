Britannia reports 47% growth in net profit

“There was some softening of the real prices in the second half of this year. We also stepped up cost efficiencies and we are also evaluating, if there’s some corrections in price that we need to make. So, outlook is that we will remain relevant on competitive pricing actions. We will make the right decision on if there is a price reduction required. There are certain brands and certain packs that have already initiated price reduction or promotion and we will continue to work and see what needs to be done as we move forward," Berry said.