British Airways has increased the flight frequency between India and UK to 20 weekly flights, from 10, this week onwards.

The airline said it will now operate 20 direct return flights across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The decision has come after India allowed the British airlines to operate additional flights, increasing the weekly cap from 15 to 34.

"British Airways will now operate 20 direct return flights across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad providing convenient options for customers wanting to travel to London, Heathrow," British Airways said in a statement.

Recently, the UK government moved India from the 'red' list to 'amber' list on August 8, paving a way for increasing flights between them. Additionally, it also meant that fully vaccinated passengers travelling between India and UK will no longer have to follow a 10-day hotel quarantine rule.

Customers booking with British Airways can exchange their booking for a voucher or move their dates without incurring a change fee, the airline said.

"To help customers navigate the changing entry requirement and facilitate a seamless journey, they can choose to download the VeriFLY app before departing to London. The digital health app allows customers to combine their travel verification documents and Covid-19 test results in one place and confirms their eligibility with a few simple steps," the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.