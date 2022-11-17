British colonial Indian passport shared on Instagram goes viral, watch video

British colonial Indian passport shared on Instagram goes viral, watch video1 min read . 09:53 PM IST
Collecting antiques has been a long hobby of people. Some collect coins, while other are into collection of old stamps. On some occasion, there are people who are fond of collecting unique items that not only are antique, but has a great value.
A passport collector recently posted a video of the British Indian passport from 1927 on Instagram. Following this, the video has gone viral.
In the video posted by Instagram user Passport Guy, he claims to show a passport belonging to Mumbai (then called Bombay) based Dr Balabhai Nanavati.
The passport, used till 1932 looks a little worn out and is royal blue in colour with the monogram of then British monarch. It also has owner's photograph and signature, alongwith his travel diaries.
Co-incidently, Dr Nanavati has various hospitals named after him in the city.
"1927-32 British colonial Indian passport issued to a famous doctor from Bombay who traveled to Europe in the late 1920s," says the caption of the video posted by the user.
After the video was posted on social media on 29 October, it has garnered 17,163 likes and amassed over 3.7 lakh views.
"I am Indian and I have never seen a passport this old and precious, you are doing great job," said a fourth. "This is really vintage and lives up to your profile name. Truly an insight into history," commented another person.
