Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday he had written to Boris Johnson asking the Prime Minister to refer his ministerial declarations to Christopher Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers' interests.

"I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity," Sunak said on Twitter.

The move comes as Sunak faces intense pressure to lay out the details of his and his family’s financial arrangements. It emerged last week his millionaire wife, Akshata Murthy, holds non-domicile status and was not paying U.K. taxes on her overseas income and the chancellor held a U.S. green card -- proof of permanent residency -- which he only gave up more than a year and a half into his current role.

The opposition Labour Party said it wrote to Johnson and the standards adviser earlier Sunday demanding a probe into whether ministerial rules had been broken. “A fish rots from the head, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said in an emailed statement. “It is the prime minister’s responsibility to bring this debacle to a close by ensuring that standards are upheld across his cabinet."

