British High Commissioner praises UP govt’s handling of covid pandemic

British High Commissioner praises UP govt’s handling of covid pandemic1 min read . 07:12 AM IST
British High Commissioner Alex Ellis Friday appreciated the efforts of Uttar Pradesh government in handling of the pandemic.
He also appreciated the efforts of the state government in promoting girl child education, self-reliance and empowerment of women, according to a statement issued by UP government.
The diplomat met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here to discuss and strengthen relations between Britain and India, especially UP, it said.
In view of the assessment of experts regarding the coronavirus, the Chief Minister discussed the preparations being made in the state for prevention and its treatment.
The visiting diplomat praised the 'One District, One Product' scheme, the statement said.
Presently, Varanasi is emerging in a modern and developed form, he said.
The High Commissioner said that Britain and Uttar Pradesh could take forward their partnership in the field of higher education.
