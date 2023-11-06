British International Investment and others back Euler Motors in extended Series C
Euler Motors said it plans to use the funds to drive its expansion across India, and aims to enter 40 cities by April 2024
Electric-vehicle company Euler Motors said on Tuesday that it has raised ₹120 crore in its ongoing Series C round from British International Investment (BII), the UK government’s development finance institution, and Green Frontier Capital. Existing investors Athera Venture Partners, ADB Ventures, Blume Ventures, Alteria Capital, GIC Singapore, and QRG Holdings also participated in the round. With this, the company has raised a total of ₹690 crore to date.