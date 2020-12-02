British PM Boris Johnson is expected to be the chief guest at Republic Day event

NEW DELHI : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to be the chief guest at India’s 2021 Republic Day celebrations. Should he accept, this will be the fifth time that a leader from Britain will be the chief guest at the Republic Day event, considered an honour reserved for countries with him India enjoys very close ties or considers a strategic partner. Then prime minister John Major was the chief guest at the event in 1993 – the last time India had invited a dignitary from the UK.

According to a person familiar with the development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the invite during a telephone conversation on 27 November.

Both India and the UK are looking to recast bilateral ties given Britain’s exit from the European Union next year. The UK is seeking a trade and investment agreement with India that would help it forge an economic partnership with Asia’s third largest economy cushioning it from the now seemingly inevitable prospect of a hard “Brexit" or severance of ties from the EU. The EU now accounts for 47% of UK’s total trade. Johnson in his previous avatar as British foreign secretary in the Theresa May government had campaigned hard for a India-UK trade deal that would be ready for signature with the UK’s exit from the EU. With India sitting out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership that clubs together the 10 South East Asian Nations with China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, analysts in India have argued for pacts with groupings like the EU and Britain. The UK is a permanent member of the UN Security Council where Pakistan recently had managed to raise the Kashmir dispute with India.

Neither the British nor the Indian readout on the Modi-Johnson conversation had referred to the invite. The Indian readout said that Modi and Johnson had “exchanged thoughts about the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic, and reviewed the promising cooperation between India and UK in the area of vaccine development and manufacturing." The reference was to the Serum Institute of India striking a deal with British pharma giant AstraZeneca to manufacture a vaccine developed by Oxford University. Some trials of the vaccine are underway in India.

According to the Indian readout, Modi and Johnson “reiterated their shared desire to impart a quantum jump to the India-UK partnership in the post-covid, post-Brexit era, and agreed that there was tremendous potential for enhancing collaboration in trade and investment, scientific research, mobility of professionals and students, and defence and security."

Modi and Johnson also agreed that the two countries should quickly finalise an ambitious long-term roadmap for the India-UK partnership.

The British readout had echoed the Indian statement but added that Johnson had spoken of the UK’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and “looked forward to the first deployment of the HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier group to the region next year."

