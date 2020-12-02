British PM Boris Johnson is expected to be the chief guest at Republic Day event

Both India and the UK are looking to recast bilateral ties given Britain’s exit from the European Union next year. The UK is seeking a trade and investment agreement with India that would help it forge an economic partnership with Asia’s third largest economy cushioning it from the now seemingly inevitable prospect of a hard “Brexit" or severance of ties from the EU. The EU now accounts for 47% of UK’s total trade. Johnson in his previous avatar as British foreign secretary in the Theresa May government had campaigned hard for a India-UK trade deal that would be ready for signature with the UK’s exit from the EU. With India sitting out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership that clubs together the 10 South East Asian Nations with China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, analysts in India have argued for pacts with groupings like the EU and Britain. The UK is a permanent member of the UN Security Council where Pakistan recently had managed to raise the Kashmir dispute with India.