British PM Rishi Sunak joins Ajit Doval-UK NSA meeting in London
- The ties between India and the UK are often described as a Living Bridge, a dynamic economic force of people, businesses, and ideas
In a special gesture, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak briefly joined a meeting in London where NSA Ajit Doval was also present.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×