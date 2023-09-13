Days after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty offered prayers at Akshardham temple in New Delhi, Sunak's parents Yashvir and Usha Sunak visited the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt temple in Andhra Pradesh on 13 September.

Both Yashvir and Usha Sunak were accompanied by Sudha Murty, the mother-in-law of the British PM. They were also honored with shawls by the temple priests.

Following this, the official page of the temple shared a couple of photos of the trio on Facebook. "Today, the parents of Britain's Prime Minister Sri Rishi Sunak, Sir Yashvir Sunak, and Usha Sunak visited to Sri Kshetram Mantralayam. They were accompanied by Smt. Sudha Narayana Murty of INFOSYS, and together they had darshan of Sri Rayaru," the caption of the post read.

"During their visit, His Holiness Sri Swamiji bestowed his blessings upon them with Vastram, Phala Mantrakshate, and a Memento. Additionally, His Holiness Sri Swamiji graciously entrusted the sacred prasadam of Sri Rayaru to be delivered to Sri Rishi Sunak, The Prime Minister of Britain, for his parents," the caption added.

Here's the Facebook post:

Earlier, after attending the G20 Summit in the national capital, both Rishi Sunak and his wife offered prayers at Akshardham temple. They also performed puja and interacted with the swamis. Post this, the priests at the temple gave them an overview of the Swaminarayan Akshardham.

Sunak, after visiting the temple, had said that he was a "proud Hindu" and proud of his Indian roots and his connection to the country.

The UK PM and his wife Akshata Murthy enjoyed every minute in the temple with full faith, said the Director of Akshardham Temple, Jyotindra Dave.

Prior to visiting Akshardham temple, Rishi Sunak expressed his regret of not being able celebrate Janmashtami festival because of his busy schedule.

