British PM Rishi Sunak's parents, mother-in-law Sudha Murty visit Andhra Pradesh temple | Video1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Earlier, after attending the G20 Summit in the national capital, both Rishi Sunak and his wife offered prayers at Akshardham temple.
Days after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty offered prayers at Akshardham temple in New Delhi, Sunak's parents Yashvir and Usha Sunak visited the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt temple in Andhra Pradesh on 13 September.
