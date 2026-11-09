British Virgin Islands renews India push, citing improved tax cooperation

Published in April 2016, the Panama Papers comprised 11.5 million leaked files from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca. The documents exposed offshore structures used by wealthy individuals and companies worldwide, prompting scrutiny of whether income and assets had been properly disclosed and taxed. More than half the offshore companies in the leaked files were incorporated in the BVI, while over 500 Indians, including non-resident Indians, were associated with entities linked to the leak.