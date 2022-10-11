The PM said, “God save us from what previous governments were doing. There was a law stating that if you have a factory with a toilet, and if you did not wash it for six months and if the government learnt about it, you will be sent to jail for six months. Now, six months in jail for not plastering the toilet! The (outdated) laws continued from the time of the British rule, and I (on becoming PM) roped in an entire team (for review of such legislation) because I did want to send businesspersons behind bars (over trivial issues). We scrapped 2,000 such laws. I have to do more, and if traders sitting here know of such a law, let me know."